Linux 6.14-rc3 To Fix Platform Profile Support For Newer AMD-Powered ThinkPads
Submitted today via the x86 platform driver updates ahead of Linux 6.14-rc3 on Sunday are some Lenovo ThinkPad patches that may interest some users.
First up, via this "fixes" pull is enabling ACPI Platform Profile support for newer AMD Ryzen powered Lenovo ThinkPad laptops. Platform profiles allow easily adjusting your power/performance preference on laptops whether aiming for best performance or trying to extend your battery life. Existing Lenovo ThinkPads powered by Intel and AMD CPUs have worked with the ACPI Platform Profile kernel support but the newest AMD powered laptops need updated handling.
The newest Lenovo ThinkPad laptops powered by AMD Ryzen SoCs target the V9 DYTC specification and require updated handling within the ThinkPad ACPI driver for setting the low-power, default (balanced), and performance modes.
This patch directly from Lenovo has been successfully vetted on the ThinkPad P14s G5 AMD laptop. The patch doesn't note all the specific current/future models requiring this V9 DYTC handling but simply the "newest" ThinkPad AMD models.
Today's pull request also has a fan speed control fix for the old Lenovo ThinkPad X120e laptop. The X120e laptop relies on fan speed in ticks per revolution rather than revolutions per minute, and thus needs updated handling. On the Lenovo side is also a fix for registering the TPACPI platform driver too.
More details on these changes being submitted ahead of Linux 6.14-rc3 via this pull request.
Add A Comment