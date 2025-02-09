Linux 6.14-rc2 Released With Apple Silicon Maintainer Change, Bcachefs Fixes

The second weekly release candidate of Linux 6.14 is now available for testing as a rather light update for the week.

Linus Torvalds commented in today's Linux 6.14-rc2 announcement:
"It's Sunday afternoon, and I'm releasing the usual regularly scheduled release candidate while the rest of the US is getting ready for the biggest day in TV commercials interrupted by some kind of lawn bowling tournament.

With 6.14 being a fairly small release, rc2 follows suit. It's not the smallest rc2 we've had in the 6.x series, but it's definitely on the smaller side.

Nothing particularly odd stands out. The diffstat is a bit unusual just because one of the bigger areas of change was some s390 kvm cleanups. So the fact that s390 accounts for about a third of the overall patch is certainly not very common, but it's just a result of some code movement and the fact that most of the rest of rc2 really is just very small fixes.

We have a similar pattern (on a much smaller scale) wrt selftests: the tests show up in the diffstat, but it's due to trivial small that then triggered a whole new self test to be written.

Anyway, it all looks fine, please give it a try."

Among the new changes in Linux 6.14-rc2 are Intel Clearwater Forest and Panther Lake support in Turbostat, Bcachefs file-system fixes, Hector Martin stepping down as the Apple Silicon (Apple ARM) maintainer for the upstream kernel, and a variety of other smaller patches.

Linux 6.14-rc2 Git tag


See our Linux 6.14 feature overview for a comprehensive look at all of the big features/changes coming with Linux 6.14 that will be released as stable in March.
