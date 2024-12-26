Pre-Content fanotify / fanotify Hierarchical Storage Management Expected For Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 December 2024 at 06:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Queued up by way of linux-fs.git's "for_next" Git branch is the fanotify HSM (Hierarchical Storage Management) implementation via the pre-content fanotify patch series.

This code has been worked on by Meta engineers for a while and already the code is used in production in Meta for fanotify-based Hierarchical Storage Management / Tiered Storage handling using the fanotify API. The fanotify API is used for notification and interception of file-system events.

Being worked on for several months has been the pre-content hooks for fanotify worked on by Amir Goldstein and Josef Bacik. Bacik explained there:
"I did a bunch of testing, I also got some performance numbers. I copied a kernel tree, and then did remote-fetch, and then make -j4

Normal
real 9m49.709s
user 28m11.372s
sys 4m57.304s

HSM
real 10m6.454s
user 29m10.517s
sys 5m2.617s

So ~17 seconds more to build with HSM. I then did a make mrproper on both trees to see the size

[root@fedora ~]# du -hs /src/linux
1.6G /src/linux
[root@fedora ~]# du -hs dst
125M dst

This mirrors the sort of savings we've seen in production.

Meta has had these patches (minus the page fault patch) deployed in production for almost a year with our own utility for doing on-demand package fetching. The savings from this has been pretty significant.

The page-fault hooks are necessary for the last thing we need, which is on-demand range fetching of executables. Some of our binaries are several gigs large, having the ability to remote fetch them on demand is a huge win for us not only with space savings, but with startup time of containers."

The patches are queued up via this merge to linux-fs.git for_next, so barring any last minute issues they should end up being merged for Linux 6.14 in the new year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Reiser5 Would Be Turning Five Years Old But Remains Dead
Uncached Buffered I/O Aims To Be Ready For Linux 6.14 With Big Gains
EROFS Switches To Buffered I/O For File-Backed Mounts To Speed-Up Container Start Times
Btrfs Working On RAID1 Round-Robin Read Balancing
OpenZFS 2.3-rc4 Released With Linux 6.12 LTS Support
Linux Fixes Regression That Broke File Names With ❤️ & Other Special Characters
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust
Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review
AMD Launches A YouTube Channel For Developers
Darktable 5.0 Released With Many UI/UX Improvements