New "mountinfo" Program Set To Be Bundled With Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 January 2025 at 04:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
The VFS mount pull request was sent out today in advance of the Linux 6.14 merge window opening. One of the changes here is adding a new mountinfo program to the Linux kernel source tree.

The VFS mount pull request for Linux 6.14 is set to add a new "mountinfo" program to the Linux kernel source tree, just as other select user-space tools like turbostat and cpupower are also part of the Linux kernel source tree. The intent with mountinfo is on being a simple user-space program to demonstrate how to make use of the Linux kernel's statmount() and listmount() interfaces. In turn with this information and the output of mountinfo is the ability to get similar information to what is exposed by /proc/[pid]/mountinfo.

So the mountinfo tool itself isn't particularly useful for end-users but nice for developers wanting a working example for making use of the statmount/listmount kernel capabilities. The motivation for the program itself comes as a result of developer inquiries on how to make use of these interfaces.

The VFS mount pull request for Linux 6.14 also makes the mount namespace lookup now lock-less. There is also improved mount namespace iteration performance and other minor changes as part of this pull request.

See the VFS mount pull request on these changes for Linux 6.14, assuming Linus Torvalds finds no critiques with any of the code. The Linux 6.14 merge window is set to begin on Monday assuming the timely release of Linux 6.13 tomorrow.
