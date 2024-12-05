Broadcom BCM2712 MOPLET Graphics For Linux 6.14, Other Early drm-misc-next Code
While the Linux v6.13 merge window has been over for less than one week, already the first pull requests of new feature code are being submitted to DRM-Next for queuing the display/graphics driver changes ahead of the Linux 6.14 merge window in two months.
Maxime Ripard of Red Hat on Thursday sent out the first set of drm-misc-next changes for queuing within DRM-Next until the Linux 6.14 merge window is underway.
Notable with this first drm-misc-next pull is landing the AMDXDNA accelerator "accel" driver for supporting the AMD Ryzen AI NPU under Linux. The upcoming Linux 6.14 cycle is the first that will include this driver that has been open-source since the beginning of the year while only now making its debut in mainline.
Another notable addition with this week's drm-misc-next pull is adding support for the BCM2712 "MOPLET" graphics with the VC4 DRM driver. The Broadcom BCM2712 is notably the SoC used by the Raspberry Pi 5 single board computer. The VC4 driver already supports the BCM2712 "MOP" while the "MOPLET" variant is a simpler TXP.
This pull also fixes a QEMU crash when using pass-through with the Intel NPU via the IVPU accelerator driver, Nouveau now exposes GSP-RM logging buffers to user-space via DebugFS, Mediatek MT8188 Mali-G57 MC3 support is added to the Panfrost driver, gamma LUT support is added to the Rockchip driver, and various other improvements. The DRM panels code has also queued a new backlight quirks infrastructure.
See this pull request for these initial drm-misc-next changes slated to ultimately land in Linux 6.14. Expect more pull requests of v6.14 material over the coming weeks.
