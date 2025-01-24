XFS Code For Linux 6.14 Improves Realtime Device Support
In addition to the Bcachefs features and new Btrfs code for Linux 6.14, the XFS file-system changes were merged on Thursday for this next version of the Linux kernel.
Notable with the XFS file-ssytem updates for Linux 6.14 are implementing reflink support for the realtime device as well as reverse-mapping (RMAP) support for the real-time device. The other XFS changes for Linux 6.14 are code clean-ups and bug fixes.
XFS developer Darrick Wong explained of the real-time reverse-mapping and reflink support in a prior patch series with:
"Christoph and I have been working on getting the long-delayed port of reverse mapping and reflink to the realtime device into mergeable shape. With these changes, the realtime volume finally reaches feature parity with the data device. This is the base for building more functionality into xfs, such as the zoned storage support that Christoph posted last week."
The full list of XFS changes for Linux 6.14 can be found via this now-merged pull request.
