Linux 6.14 To Allow VirtualBox Guest Support On ARM64 VMs

Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 20 January 2025 at 08:48 AM EST. Add A Comment
VIRTUALIZATION
The Linux 6.14 kernel will enable the VirtualBox guest drivers to be built for ARM64 Linux virtual machines (VMs).

Coming in as part of the VFS misc pull request for Linux 6.14 is enabling initial VirtualBox guest support on ARM64. This amounts to a Kconfig update for allowing the VirtualBox guest driver support to be built for ARM64 rather than being limited to x86/x86_64 kernels.

This change comes now that Oracle VM VirtualBox is beginning to run on ARM64 hosts such as the Apple M3/M4 devices. With the actual ARM64 VirtualBox hypervisor support materializing, the upstream guest kernel drivers should also now be allowed to build for ARM64 kernels.

VirtualBox on Linux


The change allows for Linux kernel builds to enable the "VBOXGUEST" option on ARM64 for the VirtualBox guest integration support and also allow enabling "VBOXSF_FS" for the shared folder integration between hosts and guests.

The VirtualBox guest ARM64 Linux support was tested by using an Apple MacBook Pro running the latest VirtualBox upstream software with the Linux guest VM.

This support was submitted for Linux 6.14 as part of the VFS misc pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
libvirt 11.0 Released For Open-Source Virtualization API
Cloud Hypervisor 43 Brings Live Migration Over TCP, Performance Improvements
Linux Patched For Unsafe Xen Behavior Around CPU Speculative Attack Protections
Linux Developers Consider Ending 32-bit KVM Host Virtualization Support`
QEMU 9.2 Released With VirtIO GPU Vulkan Support, AVX10 & Experimental Rust Support
Rust Hypervisor Firmware v0.5 Supports For More CPUs & Improves EFI Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
NTSYNC Driver Ready For Enhancing Windows Gaming With Linux 6.14
Fedora 42 Looks To Ship Optimized Executables For Different x86_64 Capabilities
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Alibaba Engineers Work To Address Suspend/Resume Bugs With The AMD Graphics Driver
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch