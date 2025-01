NVIDIA VFIO Driver Prepares For Blackwell With Linux 6.14

"Update nvgrace-gpu vfio-pci variant driver for new Grace Blackwell hardware, conditionalizing the uncached BAR workaround for previous generation hardware based on the presence of a flag in a new DVSEC capability, and include a delay during probe for link training to complete, a new requirement for GB devices."

All of the Virtual Function I/O (VFIO) driver updates were merged this week as we reach the end of the Linux 6.14 merge window.There are a few minor VFIO core changes while the lone change worth really mentioning for VFIO in Linux 6.14 is on the NVIDIA side. NVIDIA's "nvgrace-gpu" VFIO PCI driver is being extended to support the new Grace Blackwell "GB" hardware:That code is now merged via the VFIO pull request as one new bit of NVIDIA Grace Blackwell support in the upstream Linux 6.14 kernel.