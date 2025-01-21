Linux 6.14 Thermal Drivers Get Ready For Intel Panther Lake

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 21 January 2025 at 06:45 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Intel's upstreaming work around the next-gen Core Ultra "Panther Lake" processors continues for the Linux kernel. Among other code being prepped for submitting during the Linux 6.14 merge window, on Monday the thermal driver updates were focused on enabling support for Intel Panther Lake processors.

The thermal control updates were sent out on Monday for Linux 6.14 and the notable material there is simply preparing support for Intel Panther Lake processors as the successor to Lunar Lake / Arrow Lake. This follows other Panther Lake hardware enablement upstreaming that was found in Linux 6.13 and continuing for this 6.14 cycle.

The Panther Lake thermal driver work for Linux 6.14 includes int340x driver support for the Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) technology and power floor/workload support. There is also Panther Lake support for the Intel RAPL driver for Run-Time Average Power Limiting, MMIO RAPL support, and handling for these next-gen Core Ultra processors within the ACPI DPTF (Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework) driver code.

Intel Panther Lake slide


The list of thermal patches in full for the Linux 6.14 merge window can be found via this pull request.

Linux 6.14 in turn will be the kernel that powers Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and other spring 2025 Linux distributions. We'll see how well ironed the Panther Lake support is for Linux 6.14 or what remnants still need to be enabled for Linux 6.15+ -- presumably the Xe3 integrated graphics upstreaming will take a while longer to complete following the initial start in the v6.13 kernel. In any event hopefully the Panther Lake support will be all squared away in time for the Panther Lake processors debuting later this year.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2024Q4 Adds Battlemage GPU Support
Intel Tofino P4 Software Open-Sourced Years Later
Intel THC Drivers To Be Submitted For Linux 6.14
Intel "Performance Tips" Published For Optimal Linux Graphics
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Intel IPU6 Web Camera Support Still Poses A Challenge For Linux Laptops
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Alibaba Engineers Work To Address Suspend/Resume Bugs With The AMD Graphics Driver
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad