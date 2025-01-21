Linux 6.14 Thermal Drivers Get Ready For Intel Panther Lake
Intel's upstreaming work around the next-gen Core Ultra "Panther Lake" processors continues for the Linux kernel. Among other code being prepped for submitting during the Linux 6.14 merge window, on Monday the thermal driver updates were focused on enabling support for Intel Panther Lake processors.
The thermal control updates were sent out on Monday for Linux 6.14 and the notable material there is simply preparing support for Intel Panther Lake processors as the successor to Lunar Lake / Arrow Lake. This follows other Panther Lake hardware enablement upstreaming that was found in Linux 6.13 and continuing for this 6.14 cycle.
The Panther Lake thermal driver work for Linux 6.14 includes int340x driver support for the Digital Linear Voltage Regulator (DLVR) technology and power floor/workload support. There is also Panther Lake support for the Intel RAPL driver for Run-Time Average Power Limiting, MMIO RAPL support, and handling for these next-gen Core Ultra processors within the ACPI DPTF (Dynamic Platform and Thermal Framework) driver code.
The list of thermal patches in full for the Linux 6.14 merge window can be found via this pull request.
Linux 6.14 in turn will be the kernel that powers Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and other spring 2025 Linux distributions. We'll see how well ironed the Panther Lake support is for Linux 6.14 or what remnants still need to be enabled for Linux 6.15+ -- presumably the Xe3 integrated graphics upstreaming will take a while longer to complete following the initial start in the v6.13 kernel. In any event hopefully the Panther Lake support will be all squared away in time for the Panther Lake processors debuting later this year.
