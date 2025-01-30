SoundWire Multi-Lane Support Submitted For Linux 6.14

All of the MIPI SoundWire related updates have been submitted for the in-development Linux 6.14 kernel. SoundWire as a reminder is the standard interface for modern, small audio peripherals.

The main feature of the SoundWire updates for Linux 6.14 is enabling multi-lane support.

Optional extensions to the SoundWire specification allow for multiple data lanes to be combined for the SoundWire bus for greater bandwidth. SoundWire multi-lane devices can use up to eight data lanes but most SoundWire devices are just one-lane / two-pin designs. With the SoundWire multi-lane support, it relies on lane connection information exposed via ACPI for obtaining the properties on the multiple lanes.

The multi-lane support is the "big" feature of the SoundWire code for Linux 6.14 with the full list of patches documented via this pull request.
