Linux 6.14 Adds Support For Blaize BLZP1600, SpacemiT K1 & Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs

The four SoC pull requests were sent out today for the ongoing Linux 6.14 merge window. These pull requests are principally about various ARM SoC and platform hardware additions/changes but also an increasing number of RISC-V SoC activity too.

New SoC support added for Linux 6.14 include the Blaize BLZP1600 and the SpacemiT K1.

Blaize


The Blaize BLZP1600 is intended for edge AI workloads with a custom Graph Streaming Processor paired with two Arm Cortex-A53 cores.

Spacemit K1


The SpacemiT K1 is a 64-bit RISC-V SoC with eight custom RVA22 compatible CPU cores and RISC-V Vector support. The SpacemiT K1 is also intended for AI use-cases and claims to be a very energy efficient design.

There is also new SoC support tacked onto existing platform code. Those additions include the Microchip sama7d65 32-bit embedded chip, Samsung Exynos 9810 used by older smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S9, Renesas R-Car V4H ES3.0 low-power automotive SOC, Renesas RZ/G3E Cortex-A55-based designs, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (SM8750) with Oryon CPU cores, Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 for augmented reality glasses, Qualcomm IQ6 (QCS610) and IQ8 (QCS8300) for industrial IoT uses, and the nearly decade old Snapdragon 425 is upstreamed. The Qualcomm IPQ5424 WiFi 7 networking chip is also now supported.

Snapdragon 8 Elite


Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite support is interesting and nice to see it coming timely to the mainline Linux kernel with the custom-buolt Oryon CPU cores. The Snapdragon 8 Elite for example is what's powering the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone. As part of the Snapdragon 8 Elite upstreaming is also support for the SM8750 MTP and QRD developer board platforms.

More details on all of the SoC changes submitted today for the Linux 6.14 kernel merge window via this pull request.
