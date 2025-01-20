Many Scheduler Improvements Ready To Better Enhance The Linux 6.14 Kernel

Ingo Molnar sent out the big batch of scheduler enhancements bright and early today for helping kick off the start of the Linux 6.14 merge window.

Scheduler improvements for Linux 6.14 include more enhancements to the fair scheduler "SCHED_FAIR" code, a number of deadline scheduler improvements, and load-balancer enhancements. The load balancer work includes improving the performance by prioritizing migrating eligible tasks, avoiding computing NUMA balancing stats unnecessarily during load balancing, and to not compute overloaded status unnecessarily during load balancing either.

The Linux 6.14 scheduler updates also include a number of heterogeneous x86 CPU scheduling enhancements around the ITMT code and other maintenance-related items. Those heterogeneous x86 CPU scheduling improvements come thanks to an AMD Linux engineer, K Prateek Nayak.

The full list of scheduler patches for the Linux 6.14 merge window can be found via this pull request now awaiting action by Linus Torvalds.
