Samsung Galaxy S20 & S9 With Exynos 9810 Support Coming To Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 31 December 2024 at 10:23 AM EST. 2 Comments
ARM
The Samsung ARM device updates are in the process of being queued up to the SoC tree ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.14 merge window in January.

With the Samsung DTS updates for Linux 6.14, new SoC support is finally enabling the Exynos 9810... The Samsung Exynos 9810 launched nearly seven years ago and is finally seeing mainline kernel support. The Exynos 9810 SoC is used by devices such as the Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9 Plus, Note 9, and others.

Along with adding basic support for the Exynos 9810 SoC itself, the changes for the Linux 6.14 kernel are also adding support for the Samsung Salaxy S9 smartphone (SM-G960F).

Samsung smartphone


Separately, the Samsung updates for Linux 6.14 are adding support for the Samsung Galaxy S20 (SM-G780F) and Galaxy S20 5G (SM-G980F) models. The Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphones use the Exynos 990 SoC that already has been supported by the mainline kernel. The Exynos 990 though is now only seeing the power management unit block enabled along with the PMU for M5 cluster and two clock controllers being enabled with this next version of the Linux kernel.

More details on these Samsung support additions coming to the mainline Linux 6.14 kernel next month can be found via this set of pull requests.
