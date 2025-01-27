Reduced SquashFS Memory Use With The Linux 6.14 Kernel, More NILFS2 Fixes
In addition to all of the exciting "MM" changes for Linux 6.14 that were submitted by Andrew Morton's pull request, he also sent out the set of "non-MM" updates for the Linux 6.14 merge window.
Arguably most notable with the non-MM updates for Linux 6.14 are lowering the memory use for those using the SquashFS file-system. Reduced memory usage for the SquashFS file-system will help those using Live DVD/USB Linux distributions and similar uses for this compressed read-only file system. Phillip Lougher explained in the patch to lower SquashFS memory use by not allocating the read_page cache if SQUASHFS_FILE_DIRECT is enabled:
"If Squashfs has been configured to directly read datablocks into the page cache (SQUASHFS_FILE_DIRECT), then the read_page cache is unnecessary.
...
This reduces the amount of memory used when mounting a filesystem by block_size * maximum number of threads."
There are also fixes to the NILFS2 file-system with Linux 6.14, OCFS2 has been converted to use folios, and other minor changes as part of this non-MM pull request.
See the non-MM pull for the full list of feature changes now merged for the Linux 6.14 kernel.
