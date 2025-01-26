New Sound Hardware Supported By The Linux 6.14 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 26 January 2025 at 06:40 AM EST. 1 Comment
MULTIMEDIA
Merged this week for the Linux 6.14 kernel were the various sound/audio driver updates. In addition to core API enhancements for better supporting the MIDI 2.0 specification, there is also support for some new audio hardware.

Some of the new sound hardware supported by Linux 6.14 includes the Allwinner Suinv F1C100s, Awinc AW88083, and Realtek ALC5682I-VE. Most notable of that is the ALC5682I-VE support contributed by Realtek engineers due to some minor calibration changes compared to the existing ALC5682I-VD device support. The Realtek ALC5628 is designed for multimedia and communication handheld devices.

Over in the USB audio space, the sound pull request adds support for the Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen 16i16, 18i16, and 18i20 interfaces. The Linux kernel already supported some Focusrite Scarlett mixers while these latest USB mixers are now supported thanks to a new Focusrite Control Protocol "FCP" driver.

Focusrite audio mixer


These are high-end USB-C audio mixers with the Scarlett 18i20 retailing for above $600 USD.

Other sound changes for Linux 6.14 include support for pause operations with Sound Open Firmware (SOF), memory-to-memory operations for Freescale/NXP platforms, and TAS2781 SPI HD-audio sub-codec support. More details on these merged sound changes via this pull request.
1 Comment
Related News
FFmpeg Lands Improved Support For Flash Video "FLV" With Multi-Track Audio/Video
libcamera 0.4 Released For Open-Source Camera Stack/Framework
FFmpeg Landing A Number Of Improvements For HDR
OpenShot 3.3 Open-Source Video Editor Brings New Default Theme, Better Wayland Support
OBS Studio 31.0 Released With New Features For Screen Recording & Screencasting
FFmpeg Git Continues Landing A Number Of Vulkan Video Enhancements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI
Year Of The BSD Desktop? There's Going To Be A BSD Desktop Conference At Least
KDE Developers Fixing "Record Amounts Of Bugs" Following Plasma 6.3 Beta
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Linux Benchmarks: Stay Tuned
Linux 6.14 Adds Support For The Microsoft Copilot Key Found On New Laptops