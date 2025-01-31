KVM Enhancements Within The Linux 6.14 Kernel
Along with other Intel TDX changes and AMD SEV updates separately sent out for thei n-development Linux 6.14 kernel, there is the usual hearty batch of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) virtualization updates too.
Some of the KVM changes that were merged during the nearly-over Linux 6.14 merge window include:
- Removing a redundant TLB flush on AMD CPUs when the guest CR4.PGE changes.
- Overhauling of the KVM x86 CPUID feature infrastructure to track all vCPU capabilities.
- Continued work around enabling Intel Trust Domain Extensions (TDX) virtual machines.
- A rework of KVM handling around VM-Exits during event vectoring to bring better parity between VMX and SVM usage.
- The RISC-V KVM support now enables Zabha, Svvptc, and Ziccrse extension support for guests.
- Various other bug fixes and enhancements.
More details on these KVM feature changes for Linux 6.14 via this pull request that was already merged to mainline Linux Git.
