Desktop Motherboards Continue Playing Catch-Up For Linux Monitoring Support
The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates have been merged for the Linux 6.14 kernel. As happens with most kernel releases, there are a number of already-launched desktop motherboards beginning to see working sensor monitoring support under Linux.
The Intel and AMD desktop motherboard support for hardware sensor reading continues to lag behind Microsoft Windows with its broad support and immediate OEM driver availability. For Linux 6.14 there are some additional ASUS / ASRock / MSI motherboards now working for hardware monitoring under Linux along with other HWMON changes:
- A new PMBus client driver for the Intel CRPS185 power supply. This is for the Intel Common Redundant Power Supply for measuring the input and output current and voltage, input power, and fan speed indicators.
- The ASUS TUF GAMING X670E PLUS motherboard is now supported by the ASUS EC Sensors driver.
- The ASUS EC Sensors driver also now supports reporting the optional CPU fan connector data on AMD 600 series motherboards.
- The ASRock B650 Steel Legend WiFi motherboard also now has working sensors support along with other MSI and ASRock motherboards should work too now for the NCT6683 driver.
- The Raspberry Pi driver has power management suspend and resume support.
- The Dell SMM driver now supports manual fan control support for the Dell XPS 9370 laptop.
More details on these hardware monitoring "HWMON" improvements for Linux 6.14 via this pull.
