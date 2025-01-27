Desktop Motherboards Continue Playing Catch-Up For Linux Monitoring Support

The hardware monitoring "HWMON" subsystem updates have been merged for the Linux 6.14 kernel. As happens with most kernel releases, there are a number of already-launched desktop motherboards beginning to see working sensor monitoring support under Linux.The Intel and AMD desktop motherboard support for hardware sensor reading continues to lag behind Microsoft Windows with its broad support and immediate OEM driver availability. For Linux 6.14 there are some additional ASUS / ASRock / MSI motherboards now working for hardware monitoring under Linux along with other HWMON changes:- A new PMBus client driver for the Intel CRPS185 power supply. This is for the Intel Common Redundant Power Supply for measuring the input and output current and voltage, input power, and fan speed indicators.

- The ASUS TUF GAMING X670E PLUS motherboard is now supported by the ASUS EC Sensors driver.- The ASUS EC Sensors driver also now supports reporting the optional CPU fan connector data on AMD 600 series motherboards.