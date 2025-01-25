Intel THC, Wacom PCI Device & SteelSeries Arctis 9 Support Land In Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 January 2025
All of the Human Interface Device (HID) subsystem updates have been merged for the ongoing Linux 6.14 merge window.

Most notable with the Linux 6.14 HID updates is Intel THC driver support being merged. Intel THC is for the Touch Host Controller IP found on modern Intel PCHs for notebooks for enhancing touch screen, touch pad, and stylus input handling among other related functionality with recent Intel laptops.

Intel THC


In addition to adding the Intel Touch Host Controller Linux driver support, the HID updates also add support for PCI-based Wacom devices. The Linux kernel's Wacom HID driver already supports USB. I2C, and Bluetooth tablet/input devices while building off this THC support is now PCI-based Wacom input handling. Also on the Wacom driver side for this new kernel is better non-standard LED brightness control behavior.

Arctis 9


Also coming in by way of the HID tree is SteelSeries Arctis 9 wireless headset support.

Those are the main HID highlights for Linux 6.14. More details on the HID feature updates for v6.14 via this pull request that has already been merged to Linux Git.
