New "Faux Bus" API Merged For Linux 6.14 - Including Both Rust & C Bindings

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 16 February 2025 at 04:10 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
A few weeks back the Linux kernel "Faux Bus" was proposed by Greg Kroah-Hartman as a "fake" bus solution for simple devices. Today ahead of the Linux 6.14-rc3 tagging, the faux bus code was merged and comes at the same time both with C and Rust language bindings.

In some cases of virtual devices or simple hardware devices are abusing the platform device driver API as rather engineering overkill and unnecessary complexity. The faux bus aims to address these situations rather than drivers targeting the full platform device interface. As this is new code and not risking existing code, it was submitted today and already merged ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.14-rc3 release this afternoon.

Greg Kroah-Hartman further explained of the faux bus with today's pull request:
"Here is a driver core new api for 6.14-rc3 that is being added to allow platform devices from stop being abused. It adds a new "faux_device" structure and bus and api to allow almost a straight or simpler conversion from platform devices that were not really a platform device. It also comes with a binding for rust, with an example driver in rust showing how it's used.

I'm adding this now so that the patches that convert the different drivers and subsystems can all start flowing into linux-next now through their different development trees, in time for 6.15-rc1. We have a number that are already reviewed and tested, but adding those conversions now doesn't seem right. For now, no one is using this, and it passes all build tests from 0-day and linux-next, so all should be good."

This is also one of the first times that a new bus/interface is being added while being completed by Rust bindings in the initial commit rather than after the fact.

Faux bus


It's an interesting late addition for Linux 6.14 on top of all the other new features/changes this kernel cycle.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 6.14-rc3 Released With Faux Bus & Various Fixes
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Linux 6.15 To Bring More Improvements To DRM Panic "Screen of Death"
New Proposal To Raise The Linux Kernel's Default Timer Frequency To 1000Hz
Linux 6.14-rc2 Released With Apple Silicon Maintainer Change, Bcachefs Fixes
Bisecting The Linux 6.14 Performance Regression With System76 Thelio + AMD Threadripper
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FLAC 1.5 Finally Delivers Multi-Threaded Encoding
New Apple Silicon Co-Maintainer Steps Up For The Linux Kernel
Linux 6.13 Performance For 250Hz vs. 1000Hz Timer Frequency Comparison
Python 3.14 Lands A New Interpreter With 3~30% Faster Python Code
Karol Herbst Steps Down As Nouveau Maintainer Due To Linux Kernel's Toxic Environment
Firefox ForkServer Getting Ready To Enhance Linux Browser Performance
Clang Thread Safety Checks Begin Uncovering Bugs In The Linux Kernel
Systemd Adding The Ability to Boot Directly Into A Disk Image Downloaded Via HTTP