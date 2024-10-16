FUSE Hooks Up With IO_uring For Greater Performance Potential In Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 31 January 2025 at 06:23 AM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
The FUSE code within the Linux kernel for enabling file-systems in user-space has a new performance capability up its sleeve with now supporting IO_uring communication between kernel and user-space.

A set of patches by Bernd Schubert enables new IO_uring-based capabilities for FUSE file-systems with this next version of the Linux kernel. This "FUSE over IO_uring" support opens up the potential for greater performance. The merged pull request explains:
Add support for io-uring communication between kernel and userspace using IORING_OP_URING_CMD (Bernd Schubert). Following features enable gains in performance compared to the regular interface:

- Allow processing multiple requests with less syscall overhead

- Combine commit of old and fetch of new fuse request

- CPU/NUMA affinity of queues

Indeed benchmarks shown in earlier patches have indicated some very nice advantages to read and write speeds for FUSE file-systems. Plus there are CPU time savings in addition to the read/write performance.

FUSE IO_uring benchmarks


Some very nice performance improvements for FUSE with this IO_uring support.

The code is merged and now set to be part of the Linux 6.14 stable kernel in March.
