F2FS Improvements Merged For Linux 6.14
Last week saw the new Bcachefs features and Btrfs changes land along with XFS real-time improvements for the in-development Linux 6.14 kernel while overnight the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) changes were merged for that other exciting and actively-advancing open-source file-system.
F2FS with Linux 6.14 is converting more I/O paths to using folios, performance optimizations for faster block truncation, and there is caching of more dentry pages. Plus a variety of different bug-fixes to the F2FS driver.
The block truncation optimization comes by way of the f2fs_truncate_data_blocks_range function with making use of f2fs_invalidate_blocks' ability to process continuous blocks at a time.
The full list of F2FS feature patches for the Linux 6.14 kernel via this pull request that has since landed within the latest Linux Git code.
Add A Comment