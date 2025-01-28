F2FS Improvements Merged For Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 January 2025 at 06:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Last week saw the new Bcachefs features and Btrfs changes land along with XFS real-time improvements for the in-development Linux 6.14 kernel while overnight the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) changes were merged for that other exciting and actively-advancing open-source file-system.

F2FS with Linux 6.14 is converting more I/O paths to using folios, performance optimizations for faster block truncation, and there is caching of more dentry pages. Plus a variety of different bug-fixes to the F2FS driver.

The block truncation optimization comes by way of the f2fs_truncate_data_blocks_range function with making use of f2fs_invalidate_blocks' ability to process continuous blocks at a time.

The full list of F2FS feature patches for the Linux 6.14 kernel via this pull request that has since landed within the latest Linux Git code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.14 Delivering Better Read Performance For CIFS
XFS Code For Linux 6.14 Improves Realtime Device Support
Minor Benefit Observed For Caching Symlink Lengths Within inodes On Linux 6.14
Btrfs Changes Land In Linux 6.14 With New RAID1 Round-Robin Option
Bcachefs Changes Merged Without Issue For The Linux 6.14 Kernel
Bcachefs Sends In "The Last Big On Disk Format Upgrade" For Linux 6.14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Wine 10.0 Released With Native Wayland Support, Better HiDPI