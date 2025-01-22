Linux 6.14 Working To Make It Less Painful Debugging Early Boot Issues

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 January 2025 at 06:55 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linux kernel developers are working to make it easier to debug early boot issues such as Kexec failures as currently dealing with such situations can be a frustrating and time consuming headache for figuring out the problems prior to the kernel being fully brought online.

Sent out on Tuesday was the x86/boot pull request that contains initial work in this direction to enhance the early boot debugging experience. The x86/boot summary explains:
"A large and involved preparatory series to pave the way to add exception handling for relocate_kernel - which will be a debugging facility that has aided in the field to debug an exceptionally hard to debug early boot bug. Plus assorted cleanups and fixes that were discovered along the way, by David Woodhouse."

David Woodhouse of Amazon/AWS further elaborated in that initial patch series working on exception handling for relocate_kernel:
"Debugging kexec failures is painful, as anything going wrong in execution of the critical relocate_kernel() function tends to just lead to a triple fault. Thus leading to *weeks* of my life that I won't get back. Having hacked something up for my own use, I figured I should share it...

Add a CONFIG_KEXEC_DEBUG option which sets up a trivial exception handler in that environment, and outputs to the early_printk serial console if configured. Currently only I/O-based 8250 serial ports are supported, but that could be extended.

While we're here, clean the code up a little and fix some other problems. Most notably, load a suitable GDT on the way back into the kernel after a KEXEC_PRESERVE_CONTEXT invocation instead of trusting the called code to do so. And (new in v4) fix the interaction of PTI and the identmap code so that it doesn't scribble over the end of the 4KiB region allocated for the PGD expecting there to be a userspace PGD there."

Thus for those having to deal with debugging early boot kernel issues, moving forward there are enhancements being worked on for making it a little less painful. These initial patches are merged for the in-development Linux 6.14 kernel.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux's KUnit Will Now Default To Using Hardware Acceleration For Faster Testing
Linus Torvalds Adapts Linux User Address Masking To Use CMOV
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Many Scheduler Improvements Ready To Better Enhance The Linux 6.14 Kernel
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
Linux To Allow Adjusting pid_max Per PID Namespace - Helping Old Software
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad
Many Exciting Features & New Hardware Support Expected For Linux 6.14
GNOME Shell 48 Alpha Introduces Screen Time / Health Breaks, Mutter 48 Alpha Out Too