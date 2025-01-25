Linux 6.14 Drops EFI's Long Obsolete UGA Protocol
The EFI updates have been merged for the Linux 6.14 kernel. The EFI updates this cycle aren't the most exciting but the kernel has finally bid farewell to the long obsolete UGA graphics protocol support.
The Linux kernel EFI code has now stripped away the Universal Graphics Adapter (UGA) protocol. UGA was part of the original EFI 1.0 specification for handling graphics features. But UGA ended up being replaced by the Graphics Output Protocol (GOP).
UGA support is very rare and has long been deprecated, so it should be safe removing it now without any (or incredibly rare) fallout given the pervasiveness of GOP support.
The EFI changes for Linux 6.14 also fix some warnings, fixes an x86 EFI stub build failure on GCC 15, and also now ensures synchronization of EFI variables with the underlying variable store on resume from hibernation in case there were changes by the firmware itself or another running OS. More details on the EFI changes this cycle via this Git merge.
