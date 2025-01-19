Linux 6.14 EDAC Preps For Intel Clearwater Forest, Adds LoongArch Driver For ECC Memory
The Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) subsystem updates have been sent out in advance of the Linux 6.14 merge window opening.
First up with the EDAC changes for the next kernel is enablement for next-gen Clearwater Forest server processors. Clearwater Forest support is added to the Intel i10nm driver for error reporting.
The other notable EDAC change for Linux 6.14 is Loongson's new EDAC driver for LoongArch systems with ECC memory. Single-bit correctable memory errors with Loongson SoCs + ECC memory will now be reported via this new driver.
The EDAC updates also include extending the SKX and i10nm EDAC drivers to handle more than eight nodes for UV systems. The EDAC PowerPC Cell driver has also been removed from the kernel following IBM Cell blade server support being removed from the kernel and thus this EDAC driver unused.
The full list of EDAC changes for the Linux 6.14 merge window via this pull request.
