Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 28 January 2025 at 07:26 PM EST. 16 Comments
LINUX KERNEL
Greg Kroah-Hartman today sent out the pull request of all the driver core updates for Linux 6.14, which ends up being a big deal for those interested in the prospects of Rust drivers for the Linux kernel.

With the Linux 6.13 kernel, Greg Kroah-Hartman described the level of Rust support as a "tipping point" for Rust drivers with more of the Rust infrastructure having been merged. Now for the Linux 6.14 kernel, Greg describes the state of the Rust driver possibilities as "almost at the "write a real driver in rust" stage now, depending on what you want to do."

Rust for Linux logo


As written about last month on Phoronix, as part of today's driver core pull request is a lot of the PCI / platform device driver enablement for Rust code. Greg described the Rust driver core work in the pull request as:
- driver core bindings for PCI, platform, OF, and some i/o functions. We are almost at the "write a real driver in rust" stage now, depending on what you want to do.
- misc device rust bindings and a sample driver to show how to use them

Linus Torvalds merged this code alongside other driver core improvements today for the Linux 6.14 kernel.

We'll see what Linux 6.15 ends up holding in the Rust driver world...
