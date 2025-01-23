Faster AES-GCM & AES-XTS Crypto Performance For AMD CPUs With Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 23 January 2025 at 08:37 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The crypto subsystem updates were sent out today for the Linux 6.14 kernel. Notable this time are new x86_64-specific optimizations for the AES-GCM and AES-XTS algorithms. Benefiting the most from these new x86_64 optimizations are recent AMD processors.

Eric Biggers of Google again is the one who took the lead on these latest x86_64 crypto optimizations. Biggers has made some big time kernel performance optimizations to the crypto code in prior kernel versions and it's continued that way for the Linux 6.14 cycle.

With the crypto: x86/aes-gcm - tune better for AMD CPUs is around 2% better performance for AMD Zen 4 and Zen 5 processors on top of all the other optimizations in recent kernels.

Over on the AES-XTS side are some code size optimizations and additional optimizations improving the performance for AMD Zen 5 processors by about 3% while Intel performance staying about the same (or a 0.1% gain with Ice Lake).

Every little bit helping. Check out the recent RHEL 10 beta crypto benchmarks that illustrate the significant AMD crypto performance improvements already found from recent kernels compared to the older RHEL 9 kernel... Since then there's just more icing on the cake with these crypto optimizations for different algorithms.

AMD Ryzen and EPYC CPUs


These AMD Zen optimizations in the crypto space benefit both the mobile/desktop Ryzen processors as well as the EPYC server processors.

The crypto pull request for Linux 6.14 also drops the aging Sun Niagara2 SPU driver.

The full list of crypto feature changes for Linux 6.14 can be found via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux's KUnit Will Now Default To Using Hardware Acceleration For Faster Testing
Linux 6.14 Working To Make It Less Painful Debugging Early Boot Issues
Linus Torvalds Adapts Linux User Address Masking To Use CMOV
More Rust Code Is Coming For Linux 6.14 Along With Hitting Another "Major Milestone"
Many Scheduler Improvements Ready To Better Enhance The Linux 6.14 Kernel
Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Exciting Kernel Optimizations, New Hardware Support & Other Linux 6.13 Features
AMDGPU VirtIO Native Context Merged: Native AMD Driver Support Within Guest VMs
GNOME 48 Desktop Introducing An Official Audio Player: Decibels
Fedora KDE Plasma Edition Aims To Appeal To Multimedia Enthusiasts & Content Creators
Intel Arc B580 Linux Graphics Driver Performance One Month After Launch
Tiny Corp Nearing "Completely Sovereign" Compute Stack For AMD GPUs With Tinygrad
Many Exciting Features & New Hardware Support Expected For Linux 6.14
Year Of The BSD Desktop? There's Going To Be A BSD Desktop Conference At Least