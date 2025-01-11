AMD Preps More GPU Driver Fixes For Linux 6.14, Cleaner Shader For RDNA2 dGPUs

On Friday AMD sent out another round of patches that are destined for the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel cycle.

Being late into the Linux 6.13 cycle and already several rounds of feature pull requests merged to DRM-Next over prior weeks, this week's batch of AMDGPU/AMDKFD kernel driver updates is mostly about fixes and stabilizing new code for Linux 6.14. Over the past month a lot of new feature code was queued in DRM-Next like the DRM Panic support for AMDGPU and continued work around new RDNA4 graphics support.

AMD Radeon RX 6800 series RDNA2 graphics cards


One new feature enabled by this latest pull request is cleaner shader support for GFX10.3 discrete GPUs, a.k.a. the Radeon RX 6000 / RDNA2 discrete graphics cards. AMD's cleaner shader is for helping ensure user/app isolation. The cleaner shader helps ensure each process has a clean environment and reducing the risk of any data leakage between processes. The AMD cleaner shader was already enabled for RDNA3 and newer while now it's come for GFX10.3 dGPUs / RDNA2 too.

As for the other AMD Linux kernel graphics driver changes this week:
"amdgpu:
- Fix max surface handling in DC
- clang fixes
- DCN 3.5 fixes
- DCN 4.0.1 fixes
- DC CRC fixes
- DML updates
- DSC fixes
- PSR fixes
- DC add some divide by 0 checks
- SMU13 updates
- SR-IOV fixes
- RAS fixes
- Cleaner shader support for gfx10.3 dGPUs
- fix drm buddy trim handling
- SDMA engine reset updates
_ Fix RB bitmap setup
- Fix doorbell ttm cleanup
- Add CEC notifier support
- DPIA updates
- MST fixes

amdkfd:
- Shader debugger fixes
- Trap handler cleanup
- Cleanup includes
- Eviction fence wq fix"

This pull request has the full list of new patches now on their way to the upcoming Linux 6.14 merge window.
