Linux 6.14 CXL Updates Make Preparations Around Type 2 Support & CXL 3.1
The Compute Express Link (CXL) updates have been sent out and merged for the in-development Linux 6.14 kernel.
The CXL updates this cycle aren't too particularly notable but contain updates in preparation for continued work on CXL Type2 device support as well as the CXL 3.1 specification. CXL Type 2 devices as a reminder offer two memory coherence modes and intended for the likes of GPUs, FPGAs, and other accelerators with GDDR or HBM device memory.
As for CXL 3.1 features at large from that specification update, there is this CXL slide deck from last year that goes over those details.
As for the Linux 6.14 particulars:
cxl changes for v6.14
- Move HMAT printouts to pr_debug()
- Add CXL type2 support to cxl_dvsec_rr_decode() in preparation for type2 support
- A series that updates CXL event records to spec r3.1 and related changes
- Refactoring of cxl_find_regblock_instance() to count regblocks
The full list of CXL patches for the new kernel via this pull.
