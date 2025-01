Btrfs Changes Land In Linux 6.14 With New RAID1 Round-Robin Option

In addition to the Bcachefs changes for the Linux 6.14 kernel, the Btrfs file-system feature updates have also been submitted and merged for this next version of the Linux kernel.Btrfs with Linux 6.14 introduces an experimental RAID1 round-robin read mode as previously covered plus several other adjustments to this copy-on-write file-system. The highlights include:- There are more read I/O balancing strategies as experimental options. Namely for testing purposes is the ability to select a preferred device for all reads. Or there is also a new round-robin mode that balances reads across devices relevant for the requested I/O range. These new modes are relevant for RAID1 read operations.- Btrfs added an encoded write ioctl for IO_uring to complement the encoded read support added in Linux 6.12.- Support for FS_IOC_READ_VERITY_METADATA where applications can make use of that VERITY metadata for their own verification purposes. The VERITY metadata from a file includes the Merkle tree, the descriptor, and the built-in signature where available.- The Btrfs RAID stripe tree has various fixes, hole punching support to the extent range, reducing the number of stripe tree lookups on bio submission, and better test coverage.- Error handling improvements for Btrfs.- Various other code clean-ups, fixes, and minor enhancements.More details on these Btrfs feature changes via this pull