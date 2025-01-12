Linux cpupower Utility To See Improved AMD Support With Linux 6.14 Kernel
The cpupower utility lives within the Linux kernel source tree and for the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel will see better reporting capabilities on modern AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors.
This past week saw the batch of cpupower utility updates submitted to the Linux kernel's power management subsystem staging area ahead of the Linux 6.14 merge window. This time around there are a number of AMD support enhancements.
The cpupower tool can now support displaying the AMD P-State preferred core rankings, fixing amd-pstate specific printouts, better support for displaying enabled/disabled strings, not reading the frequency from the processor when the kernel uses aperfmperf, support for showing the energy performance preference (EPP), and not fetching the maximum latency when EPP is enabled. The improvements to cpupower were submitted by AMD Linux engineer Mario Limonciello.
The highlights overall for cpupower in Linux 6.14 include:
Several fixes, cleanups and AMD support enhancements:
- fix TSC MHz calculation
- Add install and uninstall options to bindings makefile
- Add header changes for cpufreq.h to SWIG bindings
- selftests/cpufreq: gitignore output files and clean them in make clean
- Remove spurious return statement
- Add support for parsing 'enabled' or 'disabled' strings from table
- Add support for amd-pstate preferred core rankings
- Don't try to read frequency from hardware when kernel uses aperf mperf
- Add support for showing energy performance preference
- Don't fetch maximum latency when EPP is enabled
- Adjust whitespace for amd-pstate specific prints
- Fix cross compilation
- revise is_valid flag handling for idle_monitor
All the details for those interested within this pull request.
