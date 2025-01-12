Linux cpupower Utility To See Improved AMD Support With Linux 6.14 Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 January 2025 at 06:31 AM EST. Add A Comment
AMD
The cpupower utility lives within the Linux kernel source tree and for the upcoming Linux 6.14 kernel will see better reporting capabilities on modern AMD Ryzen and EPYC processors.

This past week saw the batch of cpupower utility updates submitted to the Linux kernel's power management subsystem staging area ahead of the Linux 6.14 merge window. This time around there are a number of AMD support enhancements.

AMD CPU with cpupower background


The cpupower tool can now support displaying the AMD P-State preferred core rankings, fixing amd-pstate specific printouts, better support for displaying enabled/disabled strings, not reading the frequency from the processor when the kernel uses aperfmperf, support for showing the energy performance preference (EPP), and not fetching the maximum latency when EPP is enabled. The improvements to cpupower were submitted by AMD Linux engineer Mario Limonciello.

The highlights overall for cpupower in Linux 6.14 include:
Several fixes, cleanups and AMD support enhancements:

- fix TSC MHz calculation
- Add install and uninstall options to bindings makefile
- Add header changes for cpufreq.h to SWIG bindings
- selftests/cpufreq: gitignore output files and clean them in make clean
- Remove spurious return statement
- Add support for parsing 'enabled' or 'disabled' strings from table
- Add support for amd-pstate preferred core rankings
- Don't try to read frequency from hardware when kernel uses aperf mperf
- Add support for showing energy performance preference
- Don't fetch maximum latency when EPP is enabled
- Adjust whitespace for amd-pstate specific prints
- Fix cross compilation
- revise is_valid flag handling for idle_monitor

All the details for those interested within this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Secure TSC Support Might Finally Be Ready For Landing In The Linux Kernel
Linux Prepares AMD "SRSO_USER_KERNEL_NO" Support For Zen 5 CPUs
AMD INVLPGB Linux Patches Updated For Broadcast TLB Invalidation
AMD Continued Ramping Up Their Linux & Open-Source Investments In 2024
AMD Ryzen PCs May See More Power Savings Out-Of-The-Box With Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 AMD PMF Driver To Handle Custom BIOS Inputs
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
GNOME Now Has Refine As An Alternative To GNOME Tweaks, Phosh 0.44 Released
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
KDE Plasma 6.3 Beta Released With A Ton Of Improvements
Lenovo Officially Announces The Legion Go S Handheld With SteamOS
Firefox 134 Available With Experimental HTML "autocorrect" Attribute
LLVM Had Another Exciting Year With More Than 37k Commits, 35.5 Million Lines