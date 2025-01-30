Bcachefs Lands More Bug Fixes In Linux 6.14

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 30 January 2025 at 02:05 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE
Last week saw the big set of Bcachefs updates merged for the Linux 6.14 kernel that included the last anticipated big on-disk format change as well as scalability improvements. It was a particularly big pull after Bcachefs missed out on any changes being upstreamed for Linux 6.13. This week a set of follow-on fixes/improvements have been merged for this experimental copy-on-write file-system.

Kent Overstreet sent out a batch of fixes for Bcachefs yesterday and they have already been merged to Linux 6.14 Git without issue.

The changes within this latest Bcachefs pull request included:
- second half of a fix for a bug that'd been causing oopses on filesystems using snapshots with memory pressure (key cache fills for snaphots btrees are tricky)

- build fix for strange compiler configurations that double stack frame size

- "journal stuck timeout" now takes into account device latency: this fixes some spurious warnings, and the main remaining source of SRCU lock hold time warnings (I'm no longer seeing this in my CI, so any users still seeing this should definitely ping me)

- fix for slow/hanging unmounts (" Improve journal pin flushing")

- some more tracepoint fixes/improvements, to chase down the "rebalance isn't making progress" issues

Kent also noted in that pull request that for users seeing specific performance issues that are reproducible, he has been working on some new tools for tracking down those Bcachefs performance problems.

These latest Bcachefs fixes are merged and ready to go with the Linux 6.14-rc1 kernel release expected on Sunday. Linux 6.14 stable should be out by late March. Linux 6.14 has also been confirmed already as the planned kernel for Ubuntu 25.04 plus expected to also be powering Fedora 42 out of the box and other spring Linux distribution releases.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 6.14 NFS Adds Direct I/O With LOCALIO, Attribute Delegation Support
F2FS Improvements Merged For Linux 6.14
Linux 6.14 Delivering Better Read Performance For CIFS
XFS Code For Linux 6.14 Improves Realtime Device Support
Minor Benefit Observed For Caching Symlink Lengths Within inodes On Linux 6.14
Btrfs Changes Land In Linux 6.14 With New RAID1 Round-Robin Option
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Announces Open-Source DocumentDB NoSQL Database
ISD: A New Interactive Way For systemd Management
Much Faster Suspend & Resume For Some Systems With Linux 6.14
AMD Announces The AMDGPU Composition Stack "ACS" For Advanced Linux Desktop Features
Completed NTSYNC Driver Merged For Linux 6.14: "Should Make Many SteamOS Users Happy"
Linux 6.14 With Rust: "We Are Almost At The 'Write A Real Driver In Rust' Stage Now"
Several Linux DRM Drivers Orphaned Due To Developer Health
x86 32-bit Operating Systems Aren't Dead Yet: New Linux Patches Improve 32-bit PAE