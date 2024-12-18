AMD Preps Many Graphics Driver Updates For Linux 6.14, DRM Panic Support
AMD today sent out a first batch of "new stuff" feature patches to DRM-Next of new code for their AMDGPU kernel graphics driver and AMDKFD compute driver of material for the Linux 6.14 kernel cycle.
This first of likely multiple pull requests of new AMD kernel graphics/compute driver feature updates planned for Linux 6.14 is quite large. There are updates for a number of graphics IP blocks including various RDNA3 and RDNA3.5 related updates, GC 9.5 updates over on the Instinct / CDNA side for AMDKFD, and other updates.
Plus there is support for resetting the SDMA queue as needed, panel replay fixes, DisplayPort tunneling fixes, reporting around missing optional firmware is now less noisy in the kernel log, logging improvements for AMDKFD, various AMDKFD driver optimizations, and also DRM Panic support. The DRM Panic support for AMD graphics is to enjoy the recent Linux "Blue Screen of Death" functionality in the case of kernel errors and being able to display QR code error messages.
Here's the full summary of highlights from the pull request to DRM-Next:
amd-drm-next-6.14-2024-12-18:
amdgpu:
- RAS updates
- ISP updates
- SDMA queue reset support
- Rework DPM powergating interfaces
- Documentation updates and cleanups
- Panel replay fixes
- DCN 3.5 updates
- DP tunneling fixes
- Use a pm notifier to more gracefully handle VRAM eviction on suspend or hibernate
- Add debugfs interfaces for forcing scheduling to specific engine instances
- GG 9.5 updates
- IH 4.4 updates
- Make missing optional firmware less noisy
- PSP 13.x updates
- SMU 13.x updates
- VCN 5.x updates
- JPEG 5.x updates
- Misc cleanups
- GC 12.x updates
- DRM panic support
- DC FAMS updates
- DSC fixes
- job handling fixes
amdkfd:
- GG 9.5 updates
- Logging improvements
- Misc cleanups
- Various Optimizations
See the pull request for the full list of patches being queued up for the AMDGPU and AMDKFD drivers for Linux 6.14.
