AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer Driver Headlines The x86 Platform Enhancements In Linux 6.13

Writing to the "amd_x3d_mode" via the new sysfs interface allows users to indicate whether they prefer tasks be placed first on the cores with access to the larger L3 cache (3D V-Cache) or instead if they prefer tasks be placed first on the cores within the CCD that are frequency optimized but without the 3D V-Cache.

The x86 platform drivers update also includes platform profile support for newer Dell/Alienware laptops , improvements to the AMD HSMP driver, an Intel PMT change to help ensure processors can hit their deepest C states, multi-certificate support for the Lenovo Think-LMI driver, fixing volume buttons with the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Tablet Gen 1, Vexia EDU ATLA 10 tablet support within the x86 Android Tablets driver, and various other smaller changes.More details on all of the platform-drivers-x86 updates to find with the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel via this pull request of the since-merged feature code.