AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer Driver Headlines The x86 Platform Enhancements In Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 22 November 2024 at 02:35 PM EST. 5 Comments
HARDWARE
The x86 platform driver updates were merged this week for the in-development Linux 6.13 and include some nice refinements, especially for those using AMD Ryzen on Linux.

First and foremost, the platform-drivers-x86 pull has landed the AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer driver. This is the new driver from AMD that allows for users having AMD Ryzen X3D CPUs where only some CCD(s) have the larger 3D V-Cache to set their preference on cache vs. frequency.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D


Writing to the "amd_x3d_mode" via the new sysfs interface allows users to indicate whether they prefer tasks be placed first on the cores with access to the larger L3 cache (3D V-Cache) or instead if they prefer tasks be placed first on the cores within the CCD that are frequency optimized but without the 3D V-Cache.

AMD X3D mode driver


The x86 platform drivers update also includes platform profile support for newer Dell/Alienware laptops, improvements to the AMD HSMP driver, an Intel PMT change to help ensure processors can hit their deepest C states, multi-certificate support for the Lenovo Think-LMI driver, fixing volume buttons with the Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Tablet Gen 1, Vexia EDU ATLA 10 tablet support within the x86 Android Tablets driver, and various other smaller changes.

More details on all of the platform-drivers-x86 updates to find with the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel via this pull request of the since-merged feature code.
