Linux 6.13-rc7 Released: Linux 6.13 Stable Likely Next Week
Linux 6.13-rc7 is out as the newest weekly release candidate for Linux 6.13 is a more exciting one than weeks prior with many of the developers and kernel testers returning from the end-of-year holiday break. Linux 6.13 remains on track for releasing as stable during the back half of January.
Linux 6.13 is shaping up to be a good one and as expected Linux 6.13-rc7 did tick up in changes now with the holidays having passed. Linus Torvalds wrote in this evening's release announcement:
"Well, it looked a bit quiet at the start of the week, but then things picked up, and we're definitely back to speed after the two quiet holiday weeks.
This rc7 is slightly bigger than normal, but considering the timing, it's pretty much where I would have expected, and nothing really stands out. The diffstat looks fine, and the appended shortlog doesn't look strange either.
So unless something odd happens the upcoming week, I expect to release a final 6.13 next week as per the normal schedule."
So if all goes well, Linux 6.13 stable could be out next Sunday on 19 January.
Among the changes this week were adding a bit more Intel Clearwater Forest enablement code that landed via the x86 platform driver fixes.
See our Linux 6.13 feature overview to learn more about all of the exciting changes in this upcoming version of the Linux kernel.
