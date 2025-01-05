Linux 6.13-rc6 Released Following A Fairly Quiet Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 5 January 2025 at 05:28 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 6.13-rc6 as the newest weekly test release of the Linux 6.13 kernel that is working its way toward stable later in January.

Given many developers and testers of the kernel release candidates taking time off for Christmas and New Year holidays, Linux 6.13-rc6 marked another rather light week in kernel development land. Patches did tick up as the week went on but still fairly light given these end of year holidays.

Linux 6.13-rc6 Git tag


Torvalds wrote just now in the 6.13-rc6 announcement:
"So we had a slight pickup in commits this last week, but as expected and hoped for, things were still pretty quiet. About twice as many commits as the holiday week, but that's still not all that many.

I expect things will start becoming more normal now that people are back from the holidays and are starting to recover and wake up from their food comas.

In the meantime, below is the shortlog for the last week. Nothing particularly stands out, the changes are dominated by various driver updates (gpu, rdma and networking), with a random smattering of fixes elsewhere."

We'll see how next week plays out for Linux 6.13-rc7 and if Linus Torvalds decides to issue Linux 6.13 the following Sunday or extend it out by an extra week with a 6.13-rc8 kernel to allow for an extra week of testing/fixes given the holiday slowdown. In any event Linux 6.13 should be out before the end of January.

See the Linux 6.13 feature overview for a look at all of the major changes coming to this first kernel version of 2025.
Add A Comment
Related News
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
Deadline Scheduling Policy Being Experimented With For Linux Graphics Drivers
Linux 6.13-rc5 Released To Cap Off Linus Torvalds' Birthday Week
Linux's Preempt Lazy Support Coming To POWER CPUs
Hash-Based Integrity Checking Proposed For Linux To Help With Reproducible Builds
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
The Linux Kernel Hit A Decade Low In 2024 For The Number Of New Commits Per Year
X.Org Server Development Hit A Decade High For The Number Of Commits In 2024
ZLUDA v4 Released For Initial CUDA Support On Non-NVIDIA GPUs
GCC Patches Posted For Half-Century Old ALGOL 68 Programming Language
NVIDIA Made Great Strides With Their Open-Source Kernel Code & Wayland Support In 2024
Fedora's Captivating 2024 With Many New Features & Leading Innovations
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements