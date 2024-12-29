Linux 6.13-rc5 Released To Cap Off Linus Torvalds' Birthday Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 December 2024 at 04:30 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The holiday between Christmas and New Year's is... Linus Torvalds' birthday on 28 December. Capping off the Linux creator's 55th birthday week is the Linux 6.13-rc5 kernel release.

It was a somewhat light week given the year end holidays but nevertheless there are some items worth mentioning with Linux 6.13-rc5. As noted earlier today there is a a fix for Intel TDX confidential computing VMs potentially leaking decrypted memory that is now addressed and working its way to stable kernel versions too. Also merged today via the "perf-urgent" updates is adding Intel uncore support for Clearwater Forest server processors. With Clearwater Forest just needing new device IDs and otherwise following the same Intel uncore driver paths as Sierra Forest, it was safe to add as part of the "fixes" for Linux 6.13. The rest of the light holiday week consisted of various other minor fixes across the board.

Linux 6.13-rc5 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote of today's 6.13-rc5 release:
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny. We've got less than a hundred non-merge commits for the week, which is pretty much unheard of. Good job (or rather - lack there-of).

And hey, we still have NYE coming up, so let's aim for another calm and relaxing week, and then we can hopefully get back to the usual development cadence after that. Ok?"

Linux 6.13 is working its way to a stable release toward mid to late January depending upon how the rest of the kernel cycle plays out.

There are many new features and improvements with Linux 6.13 to make for an exciting first kernel release of 2025. More Linux 6.13 performance benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux's Preempt Lazy Support Coming To POWER CPUs
Hash-Based Integrity Checking Proposed For Linux To Help With Reproducible Builds
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
Linux 6.14 Looks To Land Rust PCI / Platform Device Driver Support
Linux 6.13-rc4 Released For Kernel Testing Ahead Of The Holidays
Liquorix vs. Linux 6.12 Upstream Kernel Performance Across Many Workloads
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Patches To Use AMD INVLPGB Instruction Show Huge Speed-Up
Curl Drops Support For Hyper Rust HTTP Backend Citing Little Demand
Rust Drama, Russian Kernel Maintainers & Other Top Linux Kernel Happenings Of 2024
Raspberry Pi HEVC Decoder Driver Posted For Linux Kernel Review
Ikey Doherty's Serpent OS Linux Distribution Goes Into Alpha
systemd Highlights For 2024 From Run0 To Varlink To Advancing systemd-homed
Linux RNDIS Removal Branch Updated For Disabling Microsoft RNDIS Protocol Drivers
CachyOS Had A Really Great Year Advancing This Performance-Optimized Arch Linux Platform