Linux 6.13-rc5 Released To Cap Off Linus Torvalds' Birthday Week
The holiday between Christmas and New Year's is... Linus Torvalds' birthday on 28 December. Capping off the Linux creator's 55th birthday week is the Linux 6.13-rc5 kernel release.
It was a somewhat light week given the year end holidays but nevertheless there are some items worth mentioning with Linux 6.13-rc5. As noted earlier today there is a a fix for Intel TDX confidential computing VMs potentially leaking decrypted memory that is now addressed and working its way to stable kernel versions too. Also merged today via the "perf-urgent" updates is adding Intel uncore support for Clearwater Forest server processors. With Clearwater Forest just needing new device IDs and otherwise following the same Intel uncore driver paths as Sierra Forest, it was safe to add as part of the "fixes" for Linux 6.13. The rest of the light holiday week consisted of various other minor fixes across the board.
Linus Torvalds wrote of today's 6.13-rc5 release:
"It's been another week, but I'm happy to report that clearly most people actually seem to have been enjoying the holidays, because rc5 is tiny. We've got less than a hundred non-merge commits for the week, which is pretty much unheard of. Good job (or rather - lack there-of).
And hey, we still have NYE coming up, so let's aim for another calm and relaxing week, and then we can hopefully get back to the usual development cadence after that. Ok?"
Linux 6.13 is working its way to a stable release toward mid to late January depending upon how the rest of the kernel cycle plays out.
There are many new features and improvements with Linux 6.13 to make for an exciting first kernel release of 2025. More Linux 6.13 performance benchmarks coming up soon on Phoronix.
Add A Comment