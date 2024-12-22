Linux 6.13-rc4 Released For Kernel Testing Ahead Of The Holidays

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 December 2024 at 04:30 PM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Linus Torvalds just released the Linux 6.13-rc4 kernel as the newest weekly test release leading up to Linux 6.13 stable by mid to late January.

Linux 6.13-rc4 this week incorporates Intel IFS support for Clearwater Forest and VSEC driver support for Panther Lake thanks to just needing new device IDs. Linux 6.13-rc4 also picks up a security fix for the Xen hypervisor around CPU speculative attack issues/protections. There is also EROFS switching to buffered I/O for file-backed mounts to help with container start-up times. Additionally, Linux 6.13-rc4 has a fix for a nasty USB problem that had been plaguing users since the v6.13 merge window. It's been a pretty busy week ahead of the holidays.

Linux 6.13-rc4 Git tag


Linus Torvalds wrote in the 6.13-rc4 announcement:
"So this definitely is looking a bit smaller than most rc4s, and I expect (and hope) that rc5 will be absolutely tiny because you should all already be relaxing over the xmas holidays.

But hey, if somebody is out there keeping the lights on, please do keep testing. Nothing particularly exciting happened last week, but appended is the obligatory shortlog for people who want to get an overview of the details.

A very random collection of fixes all over."

At Phoronix the lights are on each and every day with testing/benchmarking without days off due to the sad state of the ad industry... Plenty of exciting content still for the remainder of the year.

See the Linux 6.13 feature overview for more details on these kernel changes coming for this first major kernel version of 2025.
Add A Comment
Related News
Liquorix vs. Linux 6.12 Upstream Kernel Performance Across Many Workloads
Weighted Interleave Auto-Tuning Being Worked On For Linux
Linux 6.1 LTS Kernel To Receive An Extra Year Of Support
Linux 6.14 To Introduce New DRM Boot Logger For Kernel Messages
Linux 6.13-rc3 Released With KVM Caching For "Wildly Expensive" Intel CPUID Handling
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Fixing A "Hilarious/Revolting Performance Regression" Around Intel KVM Virtualization
Linux 6.6.66 LTS Kernel Released With New Hardware Support & Many Fixes
Linux 6.13 Is A Great Holiday Gift For AMD Systems With Many New Features
System76 Releases Updated AMD Ryzen Linux Laptop
KDE Plasma 6.3 Delivers Much Better Fractional Scaling, Clipboard Using SQLite
Xfce 4.20 Desktop Released With Wayland Improvements & New Features
NVIDIA Launches $249 "Gen AI Supercomputer" With Jetson Orin Nano Super Developer Kit
Fish Shell 4.0 Beta Released With C++ Code Ported To Rust