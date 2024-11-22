XFS With Linux 6.13 Sees Major Rework To Real-Time Volumes

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 November 2024
The XFS file-system updates were merged yesterday for the ongoing Linux 6.13 merge window.

The pull request of XFS feature updates for Linux 6.13 sums up the activity as "a major rework that Darrick [Wong] and Christoph [Hellwig] have been doing on XFS's real-time volume, coupled with a few features to support this rework."

The XFS Linux 6.13 highlights include:
* convert perag to use xarrays
* create a new generic allocation group structure
* Add metadata inode dir trees
* Create in-core rt allocation groups
* Shard the RT section into allocation groups
* Persist quota options with the enw metadata dir tree
* Enable quota for RT volumes
* Enable metadata directory trees
* Some bugfixes

So for real-time (RT) volumes is now quota support, in-core RT allocation groups, and other low-level enhancements.

At least the XFS file-system updates managed to be merged without any drama.
