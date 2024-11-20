Linux 6.13 Adds Support For Ultra Capacity SD Cards "SDUC" For 2TB To 128TB Storage

Linux 6.13 has merged support for the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity "SDUC" standard for 2TB to 128TB storage capacity SD cards.

Merged today were the MMC updates and most notable there is supporting Ultra Capacity SD cards and also adding support for High-Speed II SD cards (UHS-II).

SDUC was first announced in 2018 for being able to support SD cards greater than 2TB, overcoming the limit of SDXC cards. SDUC is intended for use with the Microsoft exFAT file-system. The Secure Digital Ultra Capacity format supports cards up to 128TB and up to 985MB/s speeds. Earlier this year the first 4TB+ SD cards were announced for beginning to ship next calendar year.

SDUC logo


Ahead of SD Ultra Capacity cards appearing in the marketplace next year, the MMC core code in Linux 6.13 has the SDUC bits in place.

Linux 6.13 also adds support for UHS-II SDXC cards for allowing faster performance.

See this Git merge for all the details on the MMC updates that have now landed for Linux 6.13.
