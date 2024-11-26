3K Lines Of New Rust Infrastructure Code Head Into Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 November 2024 at 06:37 AM EST.
Overnight the Rust for Linux lead developer Miguel Ojeda submitted the big set of Rust infrastructure/toolchain updates for the Linux 6.13 holiday kernel.

This big Rust pull request complements other Rust code already merged for Linux 6.13 like the Rust file abstractions and Rust in-place module support. With this main Rust pull request there is a lot of linting changes/improvements, such as some new safety-related linting checks. The kernel is also beginning to make use of the recently stabilized "#[expect]" feature that makes the compiler warn if an expected warning is not emitted.

The Rust updates for Linux 6.13 also include a new "FFI" crate to contain their custom C FFI type mappings, a new "alloc" module with generic kernel allocator support within their kernel crate, global lock support in the sync module, and various documentation updates.

The full list of Rust changes for Linux 6.13, which contain 3.17k lines of new code and 897 lines removed, can be found via this pull request.

Separately, Christian Brauner sent in the this pull request today with the Rust language bindings for the PID namespaces. These Rust bindings in turn are needed by various Rust kernel drivers that are forthcoming.
