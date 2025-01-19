Linux 6.13 Released With AutoFDO + Propeller, AMD Changes & Broader Apple Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 January 2025 at 07:00 PM EST.
LINUX KERNEL
As anticipated the Linux 6.13 kernel was promoted to stable today with an on-time release and in turn also marking the start of the Linux 6.14 merge window. Linux 6.13 stable has plenty of fine features for this first major kernel release of 2025.

Linux 6.13 comes with the introduction of the AMD 3D V-Cache Optimizer driver for benefiting multi-CCD Ryzen X3D processors, the new AMD EPYC 9005 "Turin" server processors will now default to AMD P-State rather than ACPI CPUFreq for better power efficiency, the start of Intel Xe3 graphics bring-up, support for many older (pre-M1) Apple devices like numerous iPads and iPhones, NVMe 2.1 specification support, and AutoFDO and Propeller optimization support when compiling the Linux kernel with the LLVM Clang compiler. Linux 6.13 also brings more Rust programming language infrastructure and more. See our Linux 6.13 feature overview for a more comprehensive look at the many changes to find with this new kernel version.

Tux for Linux 6.13


As for the changes merged in the past week since Linux 6.13-rc7, there was the disabling of the EXECMEM_ROX support on x86_64 that caused a stir for that Microsoft-contributed code during the v6.13 merge window. Merged today was also a fix for EEVDF scheduling lag among a number of other last-minute patches hitting the Linux Git tree this past week.

Now it's onward to the Linux 6.14 development cycle that is sure to be very exciting.
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

