Linux 6.13 Will Report The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot

Following all of the MM patches earlier this week sent in by Andrew Morton, on Sunday morning he sent out all of the non-MM patches that he manages for the Linux kernel. Notable for Linux 6.13 with this pull request is presenting the hung task counter as well as finishing off the folio conversion in the NILFS2 code.

Among the patches in the non-MM pull request is adding the code to detect the count of the number of hung tasks since boot time. Back when the idea and patches were first floated this work was covered on Phoronix within Linux Working On A Counter To Keep Track Of The Number Of Hung Tasks Since Boot.

Long story short this adds /proc/sys/kernel/hung_task_detect_count for indicating the number of hung task warnings since the system/server was booted. This is intended to help out particularly with Linux servers as a health metric for administrators to gauge if there may be software/hardware problems at play if encountering a number of unexpected hung tasks. It's a simple metric but until now there hasn't been any convenient "hung_task_detect_count" report readily available.

Also part of today's non-MM pull are clean-ups to the resource management code and finishing off the folio conversion for the NILFS2 file-system.

See the non-MM pull request for the full list of patches.
