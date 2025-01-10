More Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest Enablement Merged For Linux 6.13
Squeezing into the mainline Linux 6.13 kernel code today as part of the latest batch of "fixes" are two additional enablement bits for the upcoming high-density Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest server processors.
Building off all the Clearwater Forest driver support already merged to the Linux kernel, the latest in the kernel as of today's Linux 6.13 Git is Clearwater Forest enabling for Speed Select Technology (SST) and the Intel power domains driver.
Intel Speed Select Technologyi s used for more granular controls over CPU performance with regards to the power/performance preferences of the workload(s) or otherwise the preferences of the server administrator. The other bit is adding the Clearwater Forest support to the Intel TPMI Linux driver power domains code for the Topology Aware Register and PM Capsule Interface.
As for both the TPMI power domain and ISST driver code, just new Clearwater Forest "Darkmont X" IDs were needed without any other driver modifications, they were safe for adding to the current Linux 6.13 cycle as part of this fixes merge for the x86 platform drivers.
It's looking like the Intel Clearwater Forest Linux support is getting into good shape for 6.13~6.14 ahead of these next-gen high core count server processors appearing later in 2025.
Add A Comment