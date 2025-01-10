More Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest Enablement Merged For Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 10 January 2025 at 12:02 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
Squeezing into the mainline Linux 6.13 kernel code today as part of the latest batch of "fixes" are two additional enablement bits for the upcoming high-density Intel Xeon Clearwater Forest server processors.

Building off all the Clearwater Forest driver support already merged to the Linux kernel, the latest in the kernel as of today's Linux 6.13 Git is Clearwater Forest enabling for Speed Select Technology (SST) and the Intel power domains driver.

Intel Speed Select Technologyi s used for more granular controls over CPU performance with regards to the power/performance preferences of the workload(s) or otherwise the preferences of the server administrator. The other bit is adding the Clearwater Forest support to the Intel TPMI Linux driver power domains code for the Topology Aware Register and PM Capsule Interface.

More Clearwater Forest IDs


As for both the TPMI power domain and ISST driver code, just new Clearwater Forest "Darkmont X" IDs were needed without any other driver modifications, they were safe for adding to the current Linux 6.13 cycle as part of this fixes merge for the x86 platform drivers.

It's looking like the Intel Clearwater Forest Linux support is getting into good shape for 6.13~6.14 ahead of these next-gen high core count server processors appearing later in 2025.
Add A Comment
Related News
12 Years After Haswell, Intel Open-Source Graphics Developers Still Make Occasional Fix
Intel Compute Runtime 24.52.32224.5 Brings More Battlemage Optimizations
Intel PMT Telemetry Now Available For Battlemage Graphics Cards
Intel's Clang Code Begins Landing For OpenMP Offloading To SPIR-V For GPU Execution
Linux 6.14 Preps UHBR For Intel Panther Lake, Lower Alchemist GPU Power Use With Whitelisted CPUs
Intel Preps Nice NPU Driver Improvements For Linux 6.14
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Ends 2024 With A Nice Boost To Its Marketshare, AMD Linux CPU Use At 74%
LibreOffice 25.2 RC1 Brings Many Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Cloudflare Talks Up Multi-Path TCP But Dings Linux's Less Than Ideal Support
New Linux Patches Enhance AMD Radeon Video Encode/Decode For Older GPUs
Arch Linux User Repository Requires Packages To Support x86_64: No ARM-Only Software
GNOME Now Has Refine As An Alternative To GNOME Tweaks, Phosh 0.44 Released
Phoronix Forums Upgrade - Helping To Improve Site Responsiveness
KDE Internet of Things "Kiot" Started To Provide Nice Home Assistant Integration