Linux 6.13 "MM" Patches Bring Some Enticing Performance Optimizations

Andrew Morton on Monday submitted all the memory management "MM" related patches for the Linux 6.13 merge window. As usual there's a lot of interesting performance optimizations and other low-level refinements.

In going through all the MM feature patches submitted for Linux 6.13, some of the highlights include:

- Improved memory savings for ZRAM usage via patches working on optimal post-processing target selection.

- Optimizing the truncation of shadow entries to speed up truncating very large files.

- Improving the Tmpfs large folio read performance by copying data into user-space at the folio size rather than individual pages is yielding a 20% performance improvement.

- Prep patches working toward Intel IAA accelerator support for Zswap.

- Lightweight Guard Pages allow user-space to place fault-generating guard pages within a single VMA to improve the efficiency of user-space memory allocators.

- The "transparent_hugepage_shmem=" option is added for more kernel parameter controls over Transparent Hugepages (THP) from the kernel boot command-line.

- Various other optimizations and improvements.

Many memory DIMMs


The full list of MM feature patches for Linux 6.13 via the pull request.
