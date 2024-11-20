Corsair Void Headset & Kysona M600 Lightweight Gaming Mouse Support In Linux 6.13

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 20 November 2024 at 06:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
The HID subsystem updates have been submitted for the Linux 6.13 kernel cycle.

Notable to HID for Linux 6.13 is a new driver supporting the Corsair Void headset. This new corsair-void driver it allows for battery status reporting, sidetone setting, microphone location reporting, firmware information reporting, USB wireless status handling, and other features to work under Linux. This Corsair Void driver wasn't developed by Corsair themselves but rather the open-source community.

Corsair Void


Another new HID driver for this next Linux kernel version is the "kysona" driver for supporting Kysona branded devices but initially is limited to just their M600 lightweight gaming mouse. With this driver the battery status reporting for the Kysona M600 gaming mouse is working.

Kysona M600


Kysona is a Chinese brand and their M600 ultra-lightweight gaming mouse retails for $25~39 USD depending upon the Internet retailer. The M600 appears to be a very simple gaming mouse compared to what's available from the likes of Razer and Logitech while its main selling point is that it weighs just 55 grams. It claims to have a 26K DPI sensor and 80 hour battery life.

Magic Trackpad USB-C


The HID pull for Linux 6.13 also has support for the latest Apple Magic Trackpad USB-C model.

Via HID BPF additions come fixes for the Rapoo M50 Plus Silent side buttons and NKRO on the Mistel MD770. More details on the other HID changes for Linux 6.13 via this pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
MiTAC Releases AMD openSIL Based Open-Source Firmware For Their Capri2 EPYC Server
TUXEDO Computers Relicenses Some Of Their Drivers To GPLv2
Linux Patches Add Support For New "Phone Link" Hotkey On Latest ThinkPads
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
Memtest86+ 7.20 Adds Support For Intel Arrow Lake & AMD Zen 5
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
Linux 6.12 Released With Real-Time Capabilities, Sched_Ext, More AMD RDNA4 & More
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
Google Engineer Proposes "Page Detective" As New Kernel Debugging Tool
DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements
GNOME Mutter Switches To High Priority KMS Thread To Avoid Crashes
Linux 6.12 Preps For Release With Real-Time, Sched_Ext, Stable Xe2 & Raspberry Pi 5