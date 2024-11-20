Corsair Void Headset & Kysona M600 Lightweight Gaming Mouse Support In Linux 6.13

The HID subsystem updates have been submitted for the Linux 6.13 kernel cycle.Notable to HID for Linux 6.13 is a new driver supporting the Corsair Void headset . This new corsair-void driver it allows for battery status reporting, sidetone setting, microphone location reporting, firmware information reporting, USB wireless status handling, and other features to work under Linux. This Corsair Void driver wasn't developed by Corsair themselves but rather the open-source community.

Another new HID driver for this next Linux kernel version is the "kysona" driver for supporting Kysona branded devices but initially is limited to just their M600 lightweight gaming mouse. With this driver the battery status reporting for the Kysona M600 gaming mouse is working.

Kysona is a Chinese brand and their M600 ultra-lightweight gaming mouse retails for $25~39 USD depending upon the Internet retailer. The M600 appears to be a very simple gaming mouse compared to what's available from the likes of Razer and Logitech while its main selling point is that it weighs just 55 grams. It claims to have a 26K DPI sensor and 80 hour battery life.