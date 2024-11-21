Linux 6.13 EDAC Preps For Panther Lake H & Missing Support For Old Kabylake S CPUs
The Error Detection And Correction (EDAC) subsystem updates landed this week for the ongoing Linux 6.13 kernel merge window.
On the EDAC side it's mainly busy on the Intel side. With the new EDAC code there is Panther Lake H support added onto the igen6_edac driver. There is also long overdue Kaby Lake S support added to the ie31200_edac driver.
On the Kaby Lake S side it turns out all these years that the device ID was missing for dual-core Kaby Lake S processors like the Core i3 7100 while the device ID for higher-tier Kaby Laky processors was present for years.
Over on the NVIDIA side is Bluefield 2 SoC support within the Bluefield EDAC driver.
- Add support for Bluefield-2 SOCs to bluefield_edac
- Add support for Intel Panther Lake-H to igen6_edac
- Add polling support to igen6_edac as some Intel M100 chips have trouble with error interrupts
- Add Kaby Lake-S support to ie31200_edac
- Fix memory source detection in the SKX common module which is used by a couple of Intel EDAC drivers
- Add support for the NXP i.MX9 memory controller to fsl_edac
- The usual fixes and cleanups all over the place
More details on the Linux 6.13 EDAC feature changes via this pull.
1 Comment