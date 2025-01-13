A Microsoft-Contributed Change To Linux 6.13 Is Causing A Last Minute Ruckus

A change to the Linux 6.13 kernel contributed by a Microsoft engineer ended up changing Linux x86_64 code without proper authorization and in turn causing troubles for users and now set to be disabled ahead of the Linux 6.13 stable release expected next Sunday.

Back in November during the Linux 6.13 merge window was an interesting improvement to kernel modules contributed by a Microsoft engineer. The patches adapt Linux x86_64 to use large read only execute (ROX) pages for allocations of executable kernel. And in turn the large ROX pages to map text areas ends up reducing instruction TLB pressure and improving performance.

But it turns out this code breaks some Control Flow Integrity (CFI) enabled setups and leads to situations like failing to resume from hibernation on some Intel laptops.

Disable ROX


Intel engineer Peter Zijlstra queued up a patch this morning to tip/tip.git's "x86/urgent" branch that in turn disables the EXECMEM_ROX support. He explained in this patch that will be submitted to Linus Torvalds with this week's x86/urgent pull request:
"x86: Disable EXECMEM_ROX support

The whole module_writable_address() nonsense made a giant mess of alternative.c, not to mention it still contains bugs -- notable some of the CFI variants crash and burn.

Mike has been working on patches to clean all this up again, but given the current state of things, this stuff just isn't ready.

Disable for now, lets try again next cycle."

The patch is leaving the EXECMEM_ROX code in place but making the Kconfig one-liner change so it won't be built for the Linux x86_64 kernel builds.

Additionally, it turns out the Linux x86/x86_64 maintainers hadn't even signed off on this change that was merged to the mainline Linux kernel. Longtime Linux developer Borislav Petkov of AMD remarked:
"I just love it how this went in without a single x86 maintainer Ack [acknowledgement], it broke a bunch of things and then it is still there instead of getting reverted.

Let's not do this again please."

Linux 6.13 stable is expected for release next Sunday, 19 January, but thankfully this change is happening ahead of that stable debut. Hopefully EXECMEM_ROX will come better-baked for the Linux v6.14 kernel cycle...
