Linux 6.13 Bringing DRM Panic Support To NVIDIA GPUs
Friday saw a final round of "drm-misc-next" feature updates ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel merge window. The DRM Panic code continues to be enhanced for improving this "Blue Screen of Death" like experience on the Linux desktop.
The DRM Panic code that has come together the past few kernel cycles allows for a "Blue Screen of Death" like experience in the event of running into kernel panics. It's also been extended to support QR code error messages and other features. More of the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel graphics/display drivers have also been extended for DRM Panic compatibility.
With this week's drm-misc-next pull, there is now DRM Panic support with the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" kernel driver for NV50 GPUs and newer. The NV50 GPUs originate all the way back in the GeForce 8 series. So basically any NVIDIA GPU in the past decade and a half on the Nouveau driver should now be able to enjoy this DRM Panic support.
The DRM Panic code for Linux 6.13 also now has ABGR2101010 format support given that's used by the Nouveau driver.
The drm-misc-next pull request also brings documentation improvements, Mediatek driver fixes, and other small fixes.
