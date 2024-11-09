Linux 6.13 Bringing DRM Panic Support To NVIDIA GPUs

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 9 November 2024 at 08:40 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
Friday saw a final round of "drm-misc-next" feature updates ahead of the upcoming Linux 6.13 kernel merge window. The DRM Panic code continues to be enhanced for improving this "Blue Screen of Death" like experience on the Linux desktop.

The DRM Panic code that has come together the past few kernel cycles allows for a "Blue Screen of Death" like experience in the event of running into kernel panics. It's also been extended to support QR code error messages and other features. More of the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) kernel graphics/display drivers have also been extended for DRM Panic compatibility.

DRM Panic with QR code


With this week's drm-misc-next pull, there is now DRM Panic support with the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" kernel driver for NV50 GPUs and newer. The NV50 GPUs originate all the way back in the GeForce 8 series. So basically any NVIDIA GPU in the past decade and a half on the Nouveau driver should now be able to enjoy this DRM Panic support.

NVIDIA GeForce 8800GT


The DRM Panic code for Linux 6.13 also now has ABGR2101010 format support given that's used by the Nouveau driver.

The drm-misc-next pull request also brings documentation improvements, Mediatek driver fixes, and other small fixes.
Add A Comment
Related News
New Patches Aim To Optimize Context Switching With Two Improvements
Lazy Preemption "PREEMPT_LAZY" Slated To Land In Linux 6.13
Linux 6.12-rc6 Released With That Latest Performance Optimization & Various Fixes
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
Sched_ext Scheduler Idle Selection Being Extended For LLC & NUMA Awareness
Linux 6.12-rc5 Released With Intel LAM Disabled, ASUS Lunar Lake Laptop Performance Fix
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel Spots A 3888.9% Performance Improvement In The Linux Kernel From One Line Of Code
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
KDE Will Nicely Notify You When Apps Are Being Killed Due To Out-Of-Memory
GIMP 3.0 RC1 Released For Testing
Ubuntu's Great Mainline Kernel PPA Hasn't Been Working Since Mid-September