Faster Raspberry Pi Graphics & Intel Xe3 Enablement Starts With Linux 6.13 DRM Changes

The Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem updates have been submitted for the Linux 6.13 merge window in bringing many updates to the open-source kernel graphics/display drivers as well as the accelerator subsystem.There is a lot of new DRM graphics driver feature code in Linux 6.13. As usual much of it revolves around Intel and AMD Radeon driver improvements but there is also work elsewhere, including on enabling the Intel Panther Lake NPU in the accelerator space. The Raspberry Pi graphics performance also now has the potential of enjoying some nice performance benefits.