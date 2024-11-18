Btrfs With Linux 6.13 Delivers Performance Improvements & Other Features
Along with the early Bcachefs pull request for Linux 6.13, SUSE engineer David Sterba submitted all of the Btrfs file-system feature updates in an early pull request for this next kernel version. Btrfs is seeing new performance optimizations and other enhancements for Linux 6.13.
Some of the performance improvements ready for Linux 6.13 include reducing the lock contention when traversing extent buffers, reducing extent tree locking contention, switching from RB trees to XArray for delayed reference tracking, and re-enabling the extent map shrinker.
Btrfs in Linux 6.13 also brings encoded read to the IO_uring commands ioctl to work toward asynchronous send, a new ioctl to wait for cleaned subvolumes, updates to the RAID handling, subpage mode updates, making buffered write copy one page at a time in working toward large folios, error handling improvements, and a variety of other changes.
The full list of Btrfs feature patches for the Linux 6.13 merge window via this pull request.
