Btrfs With Linux 6.13 Delivers Performance Improvements & Other Features

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 18 November 2024 at 06:18 AM EST. 14 Comments
LINUX STORAGE
Along with the early Bcachefs pull request for Linux 6.13, SUSE engineer David Sterba submitted all of the Btrfs file-system feature updates in an early pull request for this next kernel version. Btrfs is seeing new performance optimizations and other enhancements for Linux 6.13.

Some of the performance improvements ready for Linux 6.13 include reducing the lock contention when traversing extent buffers, reducing extent tree locking contention, switching from RB trees to XArray for delayed reference tracking, and re-enabling the extent map shrinker.

SSD drives


Btrfs in Linux 6.13 also brings encoded read to the IO_uring commands ioctl to work toward asynchronous send, a new ioctl to wait for cleaned subvolumes, updates to the RAID handling, subpage mode updates, making buffered write copy one page at a time in working toward large folios, error handling improvements, and a variety of other changes.

The full list of Btrfs feature patches for the Linux 6.13 merge window via this pull request.
14 Comments
Related News
Bcachefs Brings Self-Healing Work & Better Reflink Repair For Linux 6.13
Tmpfs Adding Case Insensitive Support For Wine / Steam Play & Flatpaks
Linux 6.13 To Expand Atomic Write Support To EXT4 & XFS
Bcachefs Squeezes More Fixes Into Linux 6.12
Uncached Buffered IO Is Performing Great, Working Now On Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS
OpenZFS 2.3-rc3 Adds JSON Output For Commonly Used Commands
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Take Aim At TUXEDO's Out-Of-Tree GPLv3 Drivers
Microsoft Announces Open-Source Hyperlight For Embedded VMM Within Linux/Windows Apps
RISC-V Motherboard For Framework 13 Pricing Starts At $368 In Early Access, $928 For Laptop
DXVK 2.5 Brings Memory Management Rewrite & Other Improvements
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Pulls In THP Shrinker & AMD Cache Optimizer
Debcow Optimizing Debian Packages For Copy-On-Write File-Systems
Debian 12.8 Released With Many Bug Fixes & Security Updates
Uncached Buffered IO Is Performing Great, Working Now On Btrfs / EXT4 / XFS